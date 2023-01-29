SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re getting married this year or even in 2024, it’s not too early to start planning. Hundreds of newly-engaged couples had the chance to talk with experts about their dreaming wedding on Sunday at the Syracuse Wedding Bridal Show. The event was held at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Whether its finding the perfect dress to wear for your fairytale wedding or picking out the right bouquet of flowers, it’s going to cost you.

“Everything is up and just in general every year wedding prices have rose over the years too,” said Kristen Debadts, general manager for Syracuse Wedding Magazine.

First it was the pandemic forcing couples to push back their weddings. Now with rising inflation, some couples are trying to stay on a strict budget.

“When they start their budget, its like oh I can do this all for 10, 15 thousand and then you realize when you start writing down what you really want, and what is important to you the cost that it is actually going to be. So you have to either increase your budget or take out some of those items you don’t necessarily need but you want,” said Debadts.

Wedding planner, Jodianne LaBella has been in the wedding industry for more than 10 years now. Luckily, the pandemic didn’t have a major impact on her business. But with inflation, she’s now seeing higher prices for food and beverage.

“That’s the main bulk of what your wedding is going to consist of and I always recommend you should always judge and base your guests count you know on that,” said LaBella.

LaBella says the guest list is what can make or break your budget.

“If you want all the bells and whistles and you have a certain budget to work within then your guest count is the only thing that’s going to be able to fluctuate,” said LaBella.

Overall, organizers say they haven’t seen a huge impact because people are still spending money on their big day, regardless of prices.

If you weren’t able to make Sunday’s wedding bridal show, another one will be held on May 7th at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

