Hundreds of November Project participants come to Syracuse for annual Snow Globe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than week without snow, more than 200 people from across the U.S. and Canada couldn’t wait to run around in it Friday morning in Syracuse.

They’re here for November Project’s annual Snow Globe, joining the local NP chapter for their annual meet up at Thornden Park.

“The idea is to step out of your comfort zone a little bit, meet new people and just enjoy, you know, the city, this weather, all of it,” said Amanda Hughes, co-leader of the November Project Syracuse.

The Snow Globe is a change for people in the organization to catch up with others from around the region or meet them for the first time.

“Come as you are, all are welcome, all ways. And the point is, you can do this, and you can do even more the more you show up,” Hughes said.

An initiative starting back in Boston, when two friends on the Northeastern Rowing Team wanted to continue their fitness goals, but without an expensive gym membership. They named it the November Project.

“And so we decided one month in Nov. of 2011, 11/1/11, that we’re gonna spend 5 days a week just running around doing all the free things the city of Boston had to offer,” said Bojan Mandaric, co-founder of the November Project.

Now, people in 52 cities across the world are doing the same thing, meeting up at least once a week to hold each other accountable. And that’s why most people show up, it’s not why they stay.

“Seeing all the things that they’re doing and engaging with the community because of the confidence, or the people they’ve met, it’s really powerful,” Hughes said.

Those who ran in the Snow Globe will all be going to the Syracuse Crunch game Friday to get a taste of Syracuse. On Saturday, they’ll be taking part in a race through downtown.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JulialeblancNC9.