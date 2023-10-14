CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers packed up their car trunks with electronics for a final farewell as they dropped off their items to be recycled on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Great Northern Mall in Clay.

It’s all part of Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s (D-Cicero) annual electronics recycling events. The assemblyman partnered with the recycling center, Sunnking, to help people get rid of their unused electronics.

“We begin here by registering about 2600 cars to come between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. No one has to exit their car. All of our Sunnking staff and employees help unload peoples’ electronics,” said Paola Viera, community program manager for Sunnking.

Stripe has hosted electronic recycling events before, with his last one happening back in August.

“It’s something that I think the communities come to really enjoy. Instead of having old electronics stashed in their closets, their basement, their attics, wherever, they’re able to get rid of it and for free,” said Stirpe.

Computers, televisions, cell phones, GPS devices and rechargeable batteries are just some of the recyclable electronics that were collected at Saturday’s event.

“Once we get them in, everything is hauled back in our trailers to our headquarters in Brockport, New York, in which case we go through our RTV three certified processes to sort material that we get in and dismantle,” said Viera.

This has a positive impact on the environment as these electronics will not be filling up landfills.

“They recycle about 94% of all the stuff they take in, which is tremendous ease for all the landfills because, as you know, all the landfills are getting filled up,” said Stirpe.

Stirpe will host a paint recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Great Northern Mall in Clay. People wanting to recycle their paint items must register for the event. Click here to register.