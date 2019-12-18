Hundreds of Syracuse protestors gather in favor of Trump’s impeachment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “No one is above the law!” was the rallying cry as protestors gathered in front of the federal building in Downtown Syracuse on Tuesday night in favor of President Trump’s impeachment.

The protest was one of hundreds of similar events that took place across the country. Approximately 200 people took part in Syracuse’s protest.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday, December 18.

