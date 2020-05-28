1  of  2
Hundreds take advantage of free milk event in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Rotary Club reports that 500 half gallons of 2% milk were distributed free of charge Thursday in just two and a half hours.

The Rotary Club distributed the milk outside of Casey Park Elementary School.

Milk was donated by Hillcrest Dairy in Moravia.

The next free milk event is scheduled for Thursday, June 4.

The Rotary Club said they will be set up and ready to go at 9:00 a.m. at the Auburn Towne Center Plaza on Auburn’s westside.

600 half gallon jugs will be available, 100 of those will be chocolate milk.

