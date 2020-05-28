AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Rotary Club reports that 500 half gallons of 2% milk were distributed free of charge Thursday in just two and a half hours.
The Rotary Club distributed the milk outside of Casey Park Elementary School.
Milk was donated by Hillcrest Dairy in Moravia.
The next free milk event is scheduled for Thursday, June 4.
The Rotary Club said they will be set up and ready to go at 9:00 a.m. at the Auburn Towne Center Plaza on Auburn’s westside.
600 half gallon jugs will be available, 100 of those will be chocolate milk.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Boston Marathon now cancelled
- City of Oswego to make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor seating
- WATCH Onondaga County’s COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
- Almost 3,000 without power in Cortland County
- Hundreds take advantage of free milk event in Auburn
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App