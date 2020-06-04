Hundreds take part in ‘Let us breath’ march and rally for police reform in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of people marched through the City of Syracuse to Forman Park Thursday afternoon to take part in a “Let Us Breathe” march and rally focusing on police reform.
Assemblymember Pamela Hunter along with The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus (BPHA) organized events like this one across the state.
NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin has been covering this event all afternoon. Hear his full report tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.
