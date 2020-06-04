Hundreds take part in ‘Let us breath’ march and rally for police reform in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of people marched through the City of Syracuse to Forman Park Thursday afternoon to take part in a “Let Us Breathe” march and rally focusing on police reform.

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter along with The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus (BPHA) organized events like this one across the state.

Helen Hudson is at the microphone. She thanks the protesters.



Helen Hudson is at the microphone. She thanks the protesters.

"Without you, we wouldn't be here."

