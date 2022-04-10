SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 2022 is the year the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade made a return following a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of dollars and tons of food were raised for the St. Patrick Hunger Project this year, the philanthropic arm of the parade that helps support hunger-related agencies in meeting the food needs of the individuals and families they serve.

On Saturday, the Hunger Project made its first donation delivery to Interreligious Food Consortium (IFC) in Syracuse, a grassroots organization giving meals to those in need free of charge.

A lot of Irish in America came over to escape the famine in Ireland and so our ancestry is closely tied to hunger. So, the parade thought it was important to give back and try to eliminate hunger in our community. That’s how the Hunger Project started. Vince Christian, Chair, St. Patrick Hunger Project

Interreligious Food Consortium Director, Kate Artessa, not only received 3,000 pounds worth of food, but a surprise check for $5,000! This money will allow the IFC to replenish its shelves and buy food items that are in high demand.

“I think if we’re all aware when we go into a grocery store or whatever that we can maybe do a little shopping for us and then shopping for somebody else and have that in mind a little bit. Then, we’d all be sharing and then we wouldn’t haven’t have these problems. We wouldn’t have to have this deficit of food because we have plenty in America. We need to spread it around.” Kate Artessa, Director, Interreligious Food Consortium

Food donated by the Hunger Project is being sorted and organized by the Interreligious Food Consortium and will be delivered to Central New Yorkers as early as Monday, April 11.

Since its creation 15 years ago, the Syracuse St. Patrick Hunger Project has donated more than 1 million meals.