Hungry? Local restaurants need your take out orders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Local restaurants more then ever need our help as we deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The number of restaurants providing takeout in Central New York would be much too large to compile. Our advice is to call ahead to your favorite eatery to see what services are offered as well as there hours of operation.

There’s a new Facebook Page called CNY Take Out Menus During COVID-19 The aim is to make people aware of local eateries that are still serving take out meals and posting their menus. You will likely get some dinner tips there.

You also might want to check out this list provided by Onondaga County:

Here is a list of Syracuse restaurants. Please call ahead as some operations might have changed.

GH – GRUB HUB Grubhub DD- Door Dash DoorDash UE – Uber eats Uber Eats

Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge 🥃 GH

Apizza Regionale curbside pick-up limited menu Thursday 19th 🍕

1 (315) 802-2607

Beer Belly Deli & Pub 🐻

12-8pm take-out (beer) & Delivery DD, UE

3152997533

The Brine Well Eatery GH, DD

315-299-4162

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen 1 dozen cookie 🍪 delivery.

1 (315) 263-9363

Cafe Kubal free local delivery 📦 of beans ☕️

Open at Eastwood, Salina & Creekwalk GH

Closed SU & Hotel Syracuse

Clinton St. Pub pick-up/delivery services GH

13154241187

Dinosaur BBQ open for Dinner Delivery Wednesday 18th at 5pm GH, DD 🦖

1 (315) 476-4937

Darwin On Clinton open for take-out M-F

1 (315) 472-1901 🥪

The Evergreen 🌲

Pick-up & delivery 🍻 growlers!

1 (315) 870-3500

Eva’s European Sweets delivery, pick-up

1 (315) 487-2722

The Fish Friar TAKE-out ONLY, which means that our Mon-Thur $10 haddock special and the rest of our menu will be available for pick up. GH 🐠

Order online at www.TheFishFriar.com

315-468-FISH

Freedom of Espresso – open regular hours

Funk ‘n Waffles Syracuse take-out/delivery GH, UE and PM alcohol 🍺 🧇

1 (315) 474-1060

Glazed & Confused Syracuse 🍩 $20 walk-in Irish themed dozens, GH 7-2pm

1 (315) 214-5544

The Hops Spot – new take-Out menu Thursday 19th canned cocktails, family style meals.

1 (315) 646-2337

Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant Open for curbside pick-up & take-out 11-6pm M-S

Call 315-424-1974 to order ☘️

Liehs & Steigerwald Downtown Take-out, meat 🍖 counter Mercato & GH 315-299-4799

The Mission Restaurant 11-2pm take out and GH $10 growler fills.

1 (315) 475-7344

Modern Malt – delivery/pick-up

1 (315) 471-6258

Margaritas Mexican Cantina – take-out/ delivery 🚚 GH, DD, UE

1 (315) 299-5790

PB&J’s Lunch Box on James delivery service, curbside pickup, take out and dd, gh, uber eats and eat streets. Check out gh for promos

315-476-3287

Pasta’s Daily Bread 🥖 open regular hours for take-out

Pastabilities Armory Square curb-side pick-up & to-go service * wine/beer to-go 🍷

1 (315) 474-1153

Recess Coffee Downtown

All shops open 8-4pm

Grab & Go GH

Recess DT (315) 425-8969

Strong Hearts Cafe 11-7pm daily Take-out, curb-side pick-up GH

1 (315) 478-0000

The Sweet Praxis 8-2pm daily

To-go & delivery only 🥐 GH

315-216-7797

Water Street Bagel Co. 🥯

Takeout or online ordering

315-802-6925

Let's support our loca