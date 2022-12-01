SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather has cooled down, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is reminding people who are boating, paddling or hunting from a boat to be cautious as the water has also cooled.

“It can be easy to forget that winter is upon us when a bright, mild day or two pops up. It is tempting to grasp at the last glimpses of warm weather by hitting the water in your kayak for one more paddle,” says Marine Services Bureau Education Specialist Rosaria DiSanto. “But a fall or winter excursion on the water requires a little more preparation and caution than a summer boat trip. Just a few adjustments to your pre-trip planning can be the difference between a memorable adventure and an avoidable tragedy.”

According to the Office of the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the following precautions should be taken into consideration when boaters, paddlers, hunters or anglers head out on the water during the cold months:

ALWAYS wear your life jacket. It is legally required for all people on board a recreational boat to wear a life jacket that is less than 21-feet in length between November 1 and May 1. With an increased risk of hypothermia and decreased marine patrol presence during these months, assistance can be further away in the event of an accident, so wearing your life jacket is crucial.

Know the conditions before you head out. In addition to the weather conditions, do your research on water conditions. Check for ice starting to form and be aware that water can freeze if temperatures drop throughout the day. Be sure your entire route is open. Avoid wood and branch piles on the water – they can pull you underwater and hold you there with little chance of escape.

To continue to promote boating safety throughout New York State, the Office provides many educational and training programs that teach boater safety for both visitors and residents.

