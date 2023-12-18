SYRACUE, N.Y. (WSYR TV) — It’s a chance for hunters to help the hungry, and they’re up for the challenge.

“Many of the hunters I know can take more game than their families can eat,” said Dan Egan, the executive director of Feeding New York State. “It’s natural. Human beings are generous people. It’s natural to donate it to someone poor.”

The Venison Donation Coalition is collecting deer meat this hunting season to help fill a great need for pantries.

Organized by Feeding New York State, with a proven track record for success, last year over 50,000 pounds were collected. Egan says they are on track to reach that goal this year.

“It’s pretty healthy food. It’s lean, not full of chemicals, it’s wild fresh, it’s good quality food. It’s fairly popular,” Egan said. “We find that food pantries want this food. If there was more of it, we’d give them more of it.”

52 meat processors are participating in Central New York.

“You bring your game to the processor, the nearest one that is participating in the program. They can process it,” Egan said. “They can submit their claim for reimbursement to the local food bank and we pay the food bank. The hunter is the one donating the meat.”

With lots of gratitude on the receiving end.

