Hunting and trapping licenses, deer permits on sale today

(WSYR-TV) — New York State hunting and trapping licenses are available to buy starting Monday. Deer management permits are also available.

With the license, hunting is permitted from September 1 to April. Licenses expire at the end of August next year.

“As more New Yorkers look for outdoor activities close to home, we have seen renewed interest in hunting and trapping for the quality recreational experiences these activities provide, especially here in New York State,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers enjoy small and big game hunting and this fall’s hunting and trapping seasons will help bring a sense of normalcy to an otherwise challenging year. As always, safety is a top priority, and we remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety.”

First-time hunters need to pass at least one course to buy a license. Due to COVID-19, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is offering online courses to fulfill the requirements. There are also in-person options.

Licenses are available for purchase at any of the DEC’s license issuing agents, by calling 1-866-933-2257 or on the DEC’s website, DEC.NY.gov.