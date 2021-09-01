Hunting hours and dress code among changes by DEC for deer and bear hunting

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Wednesday that the DEC has adopted new rules for deer and bear hunting in New York.

Rule changes include extending hunting hours and dress code requirements when afield to improve hunter safety.

According to the state, the adopted changes:

Establish a nine-day season for antlerless deer in mid-September (Sept. 11 – 19, 2021) using firearms in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F, and using bowhunting equipment in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C. Management objectives in these units are either to decrease the deer population or maintain a stable population, and increased antlerless harvest is needed to achieve these objectives. Objectives are based on public input and assessments of deer impacts to forests. Hunters may only use Deer Management Permits (DMPs) and Deer Management Assistance Permit (DMAP) tags in this season;

Restore antlerless harvest during the early muzzleloader season in Northern Zone WMUs 6A, 6F, and 6J. The management objective for these units is to maintain a stable population and the deer population in these units has grown aided by a series of mild winters and prior restrictions on antlerless harvest;

Extend the hunting hours for deer and bear to include the full period of ambient light from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. All other states allow deer hunting beginning one-half hour before sunrise or earlier, or specify daylight hours, and 46 of 50 states allow deer hunting until some period (mostly one-half hour) after sunset. This change conforms to the national standard for big game hunting;

Require anyone hunting big game with a firearm, or accompanying someone hunting big game with a firearm, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest, or jacket. Most two-party hunting-related shooting incidents in New York involve a hunter victim who was not wearing fluorescent orange or pink clothing. Similar fluorescent orange requirements exist in most states;

Simplify bear hunting season in the Adirondack region by extending regular season to cover the entire hunting period; and

Remove outdated language related to deer tag use during the September portion of the early bowhunting season.

The DEC announced the proposed changes in June 2021. The full text of the adopted regulations can be found here.