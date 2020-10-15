Huntington Family Center expanding the after school youth program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After hearing the need from families in the near west side of Syracuse, the Huntington Family Center is transforming its after school youth program.

Because of COVID-19, they had to shut down their social-recreational program. But, on Monday, they are reopening and eventually moving to a building in the same lot.

Instead of just after school help, there will be people to supervise the kids who are learning remotely during school hours.

“We have youth who will try to be learning at home without internet access or without access to equipment,” said Mary Lou Sayles, the executive director for Huntington Family Centers. “So our goal is to offer them support by access to technology, access to internet services, access to supervision.”

There are currently no spots left in the program and they aren’t sure how long they will be in the new place for. For now, the kids will be in there until December.