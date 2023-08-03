(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris were live at the Huntington Family Centers in Syracuse this morning for the United Way’s “Day of Caring.” Our hosts were joined by Director of Program Services, Amy Durkin, as well as youth staff member Dante Geddes-McLeod and program participant Rhani Ross outside of the Huntington Family Centers’ building.

For those who don’t know, the Huntington Family Centers is a program that was founded on making a difference in families’ lives by providing safe and caring environments for its community members.

Someone who would know the benefits of this program as he participated in the summer program ever since he was a kid is Geddes-McLeod. Saying the reason that he has stayed with the summer program for so long is because of the people and the welcoming community. As well as the various programs that Huntington provides. Ross, too, is grateful for all the opportunities and fun activities that the summer program offers for its participants.

The United Way has helped tremendously with the Huntington Family Centers’ efforts, said Durkin. The organization is thankful for the work that the United Way does not only on the “Day of Caring,” but year-round as well.

If you would like to know more about how you can support the Huntington Family Centers, check out their website at huntingtonfamilycenters.org.