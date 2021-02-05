Husband arrested for wife’s murder in Wayne County

VILLAGE OF SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Office of Sheriff says its continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred in the Village of Sodus Thursday evening.

Around 9:55 p.m. deputies responded to a call on Orchard Terrace. Deputies found Sandra Zeck, 75, with significant trauma to her head inside of the garage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, 79-year-old Jesse J. Zeck has been charged with 2nd degree murder and was arraigned in court Friday. Zeck is currently being held without bail.

Police say there is no previous history with authorities at that residence.