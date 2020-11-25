Husband of Elizabeth Garrow back in court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The husband of 19-year-old Elizabeth Garrow was back in Madison County Court on Wednesday.

George McDonald has been charged with Garrow’s murder. He met with attorneys and the judge on Wednesday.

The conference has been closed and we will continue to monitor the case for any new details.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected