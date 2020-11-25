Husband of Elizabeth Garrow back in court

(WSYR-TV) — The husband of 19-year-old Elizabeth Garrow was back in Madison County Court on Wednesday.
George McDonald has been charged with Garrow’s murder. He met with attorneys and the judge on Wednesday.
The conference has been closed and we will continue to monitor the case for any new details.
