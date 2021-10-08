Husband of “Lizzie” Garrow sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for killing her

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — George McDonald Jr. learned his fate in the Madison County Courtroom on Thursday. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for killing his 19-year-old wife, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Garrow in September of 2020.

Garrow’s family and friends filled the courtroom on Thursday, wearing the color purple and matching shirts with a photo of Garrow on the front. Many of her friends and family made emotional statements, asking the judge to grant McDonald the maximum sentence.

“You’re pure evil. Your punishment doesn’t even come close to justice in my book, you took two lives you coward,” says Samantha Campbell, Garrow’s mother.

Garrow’s best friend adding, “She gave up so much to be the best mother she could be and still maintained being a great daughter, sister and friend.”

“Lizzie was a smart, bright, beautiful young woman. Now thanks to you she’s dead,” says Nancy Garrow, Garrow’s grandmother.

Some of Garrow’s friends and family had to leave the courtroom while the prosecuting attorney detailed what happened the night Garrow was killed.

McDonald’s family was also in the courtroom on Thursday. Both his mother and father apologized for their son’s actions, blaming alcohol, drugs, and the system for failing them. McDonald also addressed the courtroom, apologizing for his actions, but also blaming the system.

“There is no excuse for justification for what I did. But there certainly could have been preventable tactics put in place,” says McDonald.

McDonald will serve his sentence at a maximum-security prison. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.