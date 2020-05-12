Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Forward NY - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Husband of Super 8 employee in Madison County dies from COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the people who died from the coronavirus in Madison County was the husband of a Super 8 employee who tested positive for the virus.

The hotel in Oneida, along with the Days Inn in Canastota, has been housing workers of the Green Empire Farms greenhouse in Oneida.

Many of the workers living in those hotels tested positive. Since the targeted testing from the state, actions have been taken in the hotels to stop the spread.

There are currently 57 active coronavirus cases in Madison County with seven deaths, as of Tuesday, May 12.

