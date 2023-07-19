(WSYR-TV) — In the summer, staying hydrated with all the fun solstice activities is crucial. Fluids help the body maintain a normal temperature, lubricate and cushion joints and eliminate waste through urination and perspiration, which increases when heat is involved.

Registered dietician nutritionist Kelly Springer recommends that people drink about 64 fluid ounces or 8 cups daily to keep the perfect quench. Springer reminds us that this number of glasses may fluctuate based on your age, sex, physical activity or labor, and any medical conditions.

If you stumble across you feeling extra warm or even feverish, that may be a sign that you need more fluids. If you are coming down with an illness, make sure to drink up as well!

Most of the time, fluids for hydration come from water and other beverages you drink, but some foods you eat can give you that enhanced amount of water. These tasty treats could be fruits and veggies like cucumbers and strawberries!

For more information, check out kellyschoice.org.