Hyman drops career-high in Syracuse’s rout of Morgan State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four Orange starters scored in double-figures Wednesday night as the Syracuse women took down Morgan State 79-60.

Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 23 points on 8-15 shooting to lead the Orange. Despite a poor team shooting night, Syracuse led pretty much the entire game. SU doubled up the Bears 24-12 in the first quarter to pace their effort.

Syracuse is now 2-1 (0-1 in the ACC) and will travel to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. SU will take on no. 23 South Florida Saturday, tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

