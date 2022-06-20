SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is warning drivers of some scheduled ramp closures between I-481 southbound and the Thruway starting Tuesday, June 21.

The ramp to I-481 southbound from the Thruway will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22. Traffic will detour northbound to Exit 7, where drivers can turn right onto Route 298, travel under I-481, and then turn right to take the ramp back onto I-481 southbound.

The ramp from I-481 southbound to the Thruway will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24. Traffic on these dates will detour to I-481 southbound to Exit 5E/Kirkville Road East, where drivers can stay in the merge lane and take the ramp to I-481 northbound to merge onto the Thruway.

NYSDOT says that the ramps are closing to complete deck and joint repairs. They add that drivers should use caution when traveling through highway work zones, and that fines are doubled for speeding in these areas.