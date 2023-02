UPDATE: Syracuse Police have said that all lanes have been re-opened.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I-81 Northbound before Exit 18 (Harrison Street/Adams Street) is closed due to a crash with injuries, according to NY Alert.

The crash was near the Brighton Avenue exit.

Syracuse Police will be directing traffic South to I-481 North.

I-81 has been closed since 9 a.m.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as we hear more.