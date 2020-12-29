I-81 North near Cicero exit down to 1 lane for disabled semi-truck

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to NYSDOT Central NY, I-81 North just before the Cicero exit is down to one lane.

Crews are working on removing a semi-truck from the side of the highway.

If possible, avoid the area.

