I-81 North near Cicero exit down to 1 lane for disabled semi-truck

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to NYSDOT Central NY, I-81 North just before the Cicero exit is down to one lane.
Crews are working on removing a semi-truck from the side of the highway.
If possible, avoid the area.
