I-81 northbound ramp to I-690 westbound to close part of the day Thursday and Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The I-81 northbound ramp to I-690 westbound will close on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 for repairs.

Closures are in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while emergency roadway repairs are made on bridge decks and joints.

A signed detour will be in place directing I-81 northbound traffic to I-690 eastbound, to the Teall Avenue exit, where traffic can re-enter I-690 westbound.

Single lane closures will also be in place along I-690 westbound from the I-81 interchange to West Street.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Rain dates for the road work are Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2.