I-81 viaduct project public comment period extended to October 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Highway Administration and New York State Department of Transportation will extend the public comment period for the I-81 viaduct project from September 14 to October 14, according to Congressman John Katko.

Katko released the following statement:

“I’m pleased FHWA and NYSDOT have decided to heed my call and extend the public comment period for the I-81 Viaduct Project for a total of 30 days. The public comment period will now conclude on October 14th. I’ve heard directly from Central New Yorkers on the need for an extension. This extra time is essential to ensure all voices in our community can be heard. With the proposal for this project containing thousands of pages, Central New Yorkers deserve ample time to digest the plan and provide informed input. I continue to encourage Central New Yorkers to make their voices heard during this process and take advantage of available online resources and informational meetings being held to learn more about the proposal. This is a monumental project that will impact the City of Syracuse and surrounding region for generations to come. As I’ve always said, I stand ready to provide federal support for the plan our community chooses.” Congressman John Katko

The New York State Department shared that they strongly encourage the public to submit comments here.