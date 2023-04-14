4 p.m. – As of 4 p.m. the crash has been cleared and all lanes of I-81N near the airport are open.

3:55 p.m. – The two left hand lanes remain closed, while the right-hand lane has been opened.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This could impact you if you’re trying to head north out of Syracuse to get a head start on the weekend.

The northbound lanes (all of them) on Interstate 81 are closed due to a crash. This is according to information sent by NY-Alert.

We have not heard any details of the severity of the crash.