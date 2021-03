INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 30 points, helping 11-seed Syracuse knock off the six-seed San Diego State 78-62.

Joe Girard III added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the Orange win over the Aztecs.

Syracuse advances to the Round of 32 to face three-seed West Virginia on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. on CBS.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following SU’s first round win, click on the video player above.