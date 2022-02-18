TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Inpatient residents at Tully Hill Treatment and Recovery were asked to pack their things and leave Thursday afternoon due to a severe staffing shortage.

Ten of the eleven nurses at the facility turned in their badges Wednesday afternoon. They say it was a necessary decision due to unsafe working conditions, inadequate staffing levels, and issues with administration.

One former employee said they had been asking the administration for months to slow down admissions or halt them altogether because of low staffing levels. Still, the administration refused, saying they needed to keep the doors open.

The Office of Addiction Services and Support confirmed the news to NewsChannel 9, saying in a statement:

“Tully Hill informed OASAS Thursday afternoon that due to staffing issues they are temporarily suspending admissions to their detox and inpatient care programs. They continue to admit patients to the outpatient program, and plan to resume full operations once they return to sufficient staffing levels. In order to ensure uninterrupted care and the safety of patients the provider is working on finding new facilities for those affected, and OASAS is ready to provide assistance as needed.” Office of Addiction Services and Support

One of the patients who was discharged said they felt like they were being kicked to the curb after only being in the program for three days. OASAS shared with NewsChannel 9 that all inpatient residents were set up with aftercare appointments through Tully Hill’s outpatient program or another inpatient provider in the area.

The former employees say they will return to work if the CEO resigns or is removed by the Board of Directors.

It is unclear at this time when inpatient services will resume.