SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We know, we’re disappointed too.

After Bruce Springsteen announced that he is postponing all of his September concerts, including today’s performance at JMA Wireless Dome, a lot of fans are left wondering if it’s worth it to keep their tickets.

Springsteen explained that he is being treated for symptoms of Peptic Ulcer Disease, and his medical advisors decided he should postpone his September concerts with the E Street Band.

Ticketholders should have received an email from Ticketmaster, explaining to them that they will reach out later on once they figure out a new date for the concert.

At this time, the event organizer is not allowing refunds. However, this is subject to change if Springsteen cancels the concert.

Ticketmaster says that add-ons, upgrades or parking are still valid as well.

Their purchase policy regarding a postponed concert states:

“…the Event Organizer may approve refunds, or the option to choose between a refund or a credit, for the event; any refund and/or credit policies are determined on an event-by-event basis by the Event Organizer, and may be subject to limitations set by the Event Organizer. If the Event Organizer approves refunds and/or credits, we will send you a notification explaining your options, and you may submit a request for a refund or credit. Alternatively, you may simply keep your ticket(s) to the postponed, rescheduled, or moved event.”

The option to resell your ticket also isn’t off the table though, as a Ticketmaster representative told NewsChannel 9 that you can still sell tickets for concerts that are postponed.

If you have any questions about your tickets, you can chat with Ticketmaster under your order in “My Tickets.”

Ticketmaster’s purchase policy for reselling/resold tickets says:

“If you have sold your tickets for the postponed, rescheduled, or moved event through Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster.ca, or Livenation.com (i.e., you resold your tickets through one of those sites, and you’ve been paid for them), your tickets will be returned to your account if: (1) the Event Organizer has authorized refunds, and (2) the buyer has requested a refund. Should this occur, your credit card will be charged to refund the fan who purchased your tickets. If successful, the tickets will be placed back on your account, and you may have the option to request a refund or credit, keep your tickets for the event, or, if available, repost your tickets for sale. Please note that any refund and/or credit policies are determined on an event-by-event basis by the Event Organizer, and may be subject to limitations set by the Event Organizer.”

There’s also another option if the concert gets cancelled, to use your ticket Thursday evening in Downtown Syracuse as a group of Armory Square businesses are offering drink specials and free dessert by showing your ticket.

Alongside the Syracuse concert, an Albany performance by Springsteen and the E Street Band slated for September 19 was also postponed.

