SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mother is looking for answers. “I just want to know why and why my son,” the mother said.

The mother will not be shown or identified because NewsChannel 9 does not identify victims.

This mother said on September 28, when her 12-year-old son got off the school bus from Clary Middle School in Syracuse, he told her he was sexually abused on the bus by a fellow student who is 11-years-old.

“I’m just numb at this moment,” She explained. “I’m numb.”

The incident was reported to the school and the Syracuse Police Abused Persons unit investigated. The mother said she told police she wanted to press charges. Police reviewed video from the bus, the 11-year-old now arrested and charged with attempted Criminal Sex Act in the first degree.

Syracuse City School District confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that there was no bus attendant on the bus and the drivers are First Student employees, not SCSD.

Her son is getting help through the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, but she said she has noticed a change in him.

“He was a little jokester. He cracked jokes and laughed a lot, which he still do that, but I could still see the pain behind the smile. But, he used to like to play basketball, he used to like to go outside, go to the park. He don’t even like doing that anymore.” Mother of 12-year-old victim

She said her son wants to go back to school, but they are looking at options to transfer him to a different school and figuring out how to get him there.

“A school bus terrifies me now.” Mother of 12-year-old victim

She’s focused now on getting her son the help he needs and helping her whole family heal from this.

Police said the case was referred to family court as the age of the suspect does not qualify the case for criminal court. A Syracuse City School District spokesperson said he cannot comment on students involved.