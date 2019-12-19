“I love it” gifts that sparkle from Jewelry on James

Closings
If you are in the market for a gift that glitters this holiday season, Jewelry on James has you covered. From classic styles to the latest trending pieces, Morgan Marini shared some great holiday gift ideas.

Trending this year, stackable jewelry. “One of the popular items this year are the stackable rings,” Marini said.  The sterling silver pieces come in a variety of styles and metals with different stones, including diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphire and more.

Stackable jewelry is a gift that keeps on giving. Loved ones can continue to add on to a stack for birthdays, anniversaries or other special occasions.

Jewelry on James is locally owned and has been in the community for more than 30 years. The buy gold, platinum and silver pieces and offer repair services.

The store is located at 3547 James Street in Syracuse. They are open seven days a week for the holiday season and for more information call, (315) 463-1555 or visit jewelryonjames.com.

