‘I value my marriage:’ Rep. Katko says he’s not running for New York governor at this time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — When asked if he’s going to run for governor next year, Congressman John Katko tells NewsChannel 9, “not at this time, no.”

Katko continued: “I have no intention at this time.”

It’s the four-term congressman’s first time addressing reporting from CNBC that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of being the Republican candidate to take on three-term Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2022. His comments mirror what his campaign released in a written statement on Friday.

For the first time, Katko confirms that people have asked him to run. When asked, he tells NewsChannel 9, “Oh yes, yea.” Then adds, “I value my marriage, though,” ending with laughter.

Governor Cuomo has expressed interest in running for a fourth term, despite investigations into sexual harassment allegations he denies, criticisms about using tax-payer funded state workers to help write a book, and calls for resignation over his handling of nursing homes and death data during the pandemic.

Katko’s colleague and another member of New York’s Republican delegation, Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has announced his candidacy.