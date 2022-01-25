‘I was 100% sure I was going to be killed,’ Refugee now in Syracuse shares escape from Afghanistan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many of us saw the fall of Afghanistan from afar, but imagine living right in the center of all of the chaos. That’s exactly the case for Omer Farooq, an Afghan refugee who escaped the danger to start a life here in Central New York.

In 2016, Omer starting building a life in Afghanistan with his wife, family and friends. He worked as a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan and is an expert in computer science and IT.

However, during his final days in Afghanistan, he found himself surrounded by danger and chaos caused by the Taliban as the United States military pulled out of the country.

"I was 100% sure that I'm going to be killed," Omer Farooq, Afghan refugee living in Syracuse

Because of his status and career, Omer felt his life was at a greater risk, which made his escape even more challenging.

Members of the Taliban took his car, everything inside of his home, and other valuables. He and his wife were forced to move in with his in-laws temporarily.

Getting inside of the Kabul airport was one of the biggest obstacles for Omer, his wife and sister-in-law. They spent days outside of the airport doing everything they could to get inside.

The night he was able to escape, Omer went into an airport sewage. He credits a U.S. soldier for giving him a second chance at life, helping him escape.

“I gave my phone to the American soldier and he was talking to member of the Department of State,” Omer said. “Finally, he agreed, gave me a hand and I was inside. At that moment that he said, ‘he’s good to go.’ That was the most amazing moment for me.”

Packed on a flight with hundreds of other Afghan refugees who escaped, his plane left Kabul and flew to Qatar. He then arrived in Germany, spent 15 days there and then flew to Dallas.

Omer received approval and chose to independently depart from the camp in Texas after his 5-month journey.

“It was impossible for me to spend more time there and I said I have to go and I have to do everything by myself,” Omer explained.

That’s when he reached out to InterFaith Works of Central New York, a refugee resettlement agency. They told him to pack his bags and come to Syracuse.

We were so thankful that finally after a 5-month journey spending in tents, in dirt, being in sewage, shouting for help…I mean, everything that I had with my experience, was very hard. When we came here, we were just like finally…we said we have reached our destination. Omer Farooq, Afghan refugee living in Syracuse

An opportunity to start a new life and chapter. Omer plans on continuing his education and hopes to get a job in cyber security. He also received his driver’s permit the day of our interview!

InterFaith Works received a $65,000 community grant from the Central New York Community Foundation for an “Afghan Unmet Needs Fund.” The money provides direct assistance to Afghan evacuees resettling in Syracuse, such as gaps arising from insufficient public assistance benefits and

employment challenges.

“Instability in covering basic living costs will cause more hardship as families navigate the challenges of acclimation. There is a critical need to quickly fund the basic safety net gaps as clients rebuild their lives here.” Beth Broadway, President & CEO, InterFaith Works

The funding will also ensure the refugees have enough food, shelter, clothing, and basic support during their resettlement.