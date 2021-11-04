“I would not take a dead animal to Van Duyn,” says daughter of former Van Duyn resident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For Baldwinsville resident Vicki Broekhuizen, putting her father in a nursing home wasn’t an easy decision and in January 2016 the only place available to send him was Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

“It’s something that I don’t wish on anybody,” Broekhuizen said of her dad’s time at the facility and she said issues started the first week he arrived.

Broekhuizen said her father was not changed into new clothes for days on end, his bedding was rarely changed and the staff members were often sitting in the break room on their phones not tending to the residents’ needs.

“I would say in the whole time frame that he was there, which was approximately a year and a half I’ll bet that he was showered maybe five times,” Broekhuizen said.

After my investigation into Van Duyn ran two weeks ago, I had a dozen viewers reach out wanting to share their stories.



When Broekhuizen would go to visit him she would find her father with black and blue eyes from falls that were never reported to her, but she says that wasn’t even the worst of it.

“He said to me one day he said can you look at my feet he said my feet are killing me and I proceeded to take his shoes off and take his socks off of which the skin was coming off with his socks,” she said.

Broekhuizen said her fathers feet were rotting away and no one was doing anything to take care of them. That’s when she went to the administration with her concerns. She said the administrator addressed some of her concerns with temporary fixes but they would come back a week later.

“It was like in one ear out the other.” Vicki Broekhuizen

Broekhuizen then decided to take her complaints to the New York State Department of Health instead. She says she filed the complaint in May or June of 2017 and heard back in September 2017, a month after her father had passed away inside the facility.

The letter stated that an investigation into the claims had been completed and, “At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined there was insufficient credible evidence…and the case is now considered unsubstantiated and has been closed.”

“I actually just sat down and I just cried because I couldn’t believe that they would just let this happen to a human being especially when they’re supposed to be the Department of Health and help with people,” Broekhuizen said.

She tried to transfer her father to a different facility, but he passed before she could, a guilt she lives with everyday.

“I mean that was four years ago, things haven’t changed and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to know these people are in there and they’re still being treated as bad as they are,” she said.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and the State Health Department for a comment. Both parties got back to us and are preparing statements to send.