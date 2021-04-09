Ice cream bringing a family closer together during the pandemic

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local family opened an ice cream shop in Camillus in March and they credit the pandemic for making the dream happen.

Kristin Hussong, her husband, and their four kids have always loved ice cream. Hussong says during the pandemic, they started having ice cream sundae nights to help make that time more fun. She said they started experimenting with different toppings and ice cream.

“Cereal and different marshmallows, our unicorn sundae, our dirt sundae, our Lucky Charms bombers, stuff like that, where we really just got kind of creative and thought out of the box,” Hussong said. “We let the kids take their ideas and run with it.”

They sprinted, and about a year later, opened Charlee’s Ice Cream on 112 Kasson Road in Camillus.

“We used to drive up down West Genesee Street with the kids in the car looking for properties that we could open a shop that could bring families in and have that experience and re-create what we did at home,” Hussong said.

She says they’ve been wanting to open a shop for a while. This shop has kid-inspired items and even a menu for dogs. Hussong says the kids took control.

“They take ownership in everything they created and that they make, so their name is paired with are their favorite things,” Hussong said.

Shop is open everyday from 12 to 8 p.m.