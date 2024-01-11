OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One ice fisher is dead, and another was taken to the hospital after they fell into the water at Basswood Pond in Otsego County on Saturday, Jan. 6.

A person walking their dog called 911 around 2:45 p.m. after seeing the two fishermen, who were brothers, fall into the water, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Forest Ranger Laymon was one minute away from the pond. He saw one of the men treading water and lost sight of the other, the DEC said.

Laymon then went onto the ice and crawled toward the 41-year-old man he could see treading water. He then threw a rope, and the ice fisher grabbed on. Laymon pulled him onto a sled and then took the sled to the shore.

Laymon headed back to search for the second ice fisher. He found the 41-year-old man submerged in seven to eight feet of water and brought him to the shore, said the DEC.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The first one was treated and released, and the second, who was submerged in the water, was declared dead at the hospital later that night.