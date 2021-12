(WSYR-TV) — The Wegmans Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display kicks off Wednesday, December 29 and continues through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

This year’s drive at the New York State Fairgrounds features over 150,000 pounds of ice and over 80 individual hand carved ice sculptures carved by world renowned sculptors.

The display is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day with time slots open every 30 minutes. Those interested need to purchase tickets before attending the events.