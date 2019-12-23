Iconic Syracuse columnist, Dick Case, dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dick Case, a columnist who wrote about the people and places of Central New York for over 30 years, died Sunday of pneumonia according to Syracuse.com.

He was 84 years old.

Case’s ability to write along with his wealth of history knowledge captivated readers across Central New York for many years. Case found his niche writing columns about the average person rather than writing about people of high stature.

Case was originally from Central New York, writing his first column for his Marcellus High School newspaper.

He went on to attend Syracuse University where he knew he wanted to become a writer. On his first day of classes, Case signed up to write for the Daily Orange, he also worked for the school’s radio station and started as a copy boy at the Post Standard.

After graduating from Syracuse, Case was drafted into the military, but he still had the chance to write during his service. Case served two years in the Army writing radio scripts for the Army’s propaganda unit, according to a profile of Case in “55 Plus Magazine.”

When Case returned from his stint in the Army in 1960, he began writing for the Herald-Journal in Syracuse as a general assignment reporter.

Case left Syracuse in 1966 to earn his master’s degree in history, and then moved to Chicago as an assignment editor for the Chicago Historical Society.

Case couldn’t stay away from his home town for too long, and returned to the Herald-Journal newsroom. The “Upstate Notebook” was the title of Case’s first newspaper column and appeared in the Sunday Herald American “Stars” magazine in 1976.

After his first column, the writing never seemed to stop for Case who wrote four weekly columns for most of his career.

A collection of Dick’s columns, “Good Guys, Bad Guys, Little Guys, Big Guys,”was published in 1994.

Case survived the budget cuts and the merger between the Post-Standard and the Herald-Journal’s staffs. However in 2012, a major cost-cutting initiative eliminated Case’s position from the newspaper. according to “55 Plus Magazine.”

After his newspaper days were over, Case worked on a volunteer basis for the Onondaga County Historical Association publishing two Salt City Trivia books.

When Case wasn’t writing, there was a good chance he was volunteering. The historic writer helped out at local organizations such as the Contact Community Services mental health support hotline, Vera House, Huntington Family Centers, Samaritan Center and Unity Kitchen, according to “55 Plus Magazine.”

According to Syracuse.com, services for Case will be held after Christmas.

