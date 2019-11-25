Iconic Utica sign coming down

Closings
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The iconic Utica sign that many have spotted along the Thruway is set to come down by year’s end.

It comes after the board of directors of the Utica Landmark Tower Corporation decided to decommission it. Those involved say it came down to financial responsibilities and future liabilities.

A man scaled the tower back in August and had to be talked down.

