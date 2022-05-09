SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Caring for patients at St. Joseph’s Health hospital is something registered nurse Susan Kasson has been doing for the last 32 years.

“I just always knew that I wanted to be a nurse,” Kasson said.

Kasson attended St. Joseph’s College of Nursing and graduated in 1990.

“I mean it was a long time ago now, but it was tough,” Kasson recalled. “I had kids at the time, too, which made it a little bit more difficult. But they did a lot to accommodate me, help me.”

As you can imagine, a lot has changed over the course of three decades.

“Sometimes I feel like an interpreter because the names of things have changed, too. So, I can explain to some of the older doctors sometimes what the new name is,” Kasson said.

She said the last two years have been the hardest.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that we got so close to a lot of these patients and they just didn’t get better. It was kind of devastating but yet you didn’t have time to grieve or anything,” Kasson said. “You just kind of moved on.”

Having a close-knit team helps. That’s something that hasn’t changed over the years. While the pandemic continues, she said things have improved here.

“It’s nice to be back to 18 patients and not 27. So that’s great,” Kasson explained. “We have a great staff here, so helpful. And a lot of the younger nurses come out of school so much better I think than we used to.”

Kadia Scott started in the ICU in October. Susan Kasson mentors her.

“She loves nursing,” Scott said of Kasson. “She likes to teach you, there’s like nothing that you ask her that she’s not able to teach you.”

There might be years of difference in experience, but their passion is what ties them together.

“Being able to provide support, but not just like physical support, emotional support for patient and family is great.”

The ICU patients are in great hands, from one generation of nurses to the next.