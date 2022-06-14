(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the internet in the past week, you may have seen some surreal images circulating around, like this picture of Darth Vader going ice fishing.

They might be a little blurry, but for the most part, you can get an idea of what the subject is — and it’s usually something that could not possibly exist, or at least not in this timeline!

That’s because the images were generated with AI and are based off of your limitless imagination.

The AI tool is called DALL-E mini. You enter a few words or a sentence and simply hit “Run.” It might take anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes, but after some time you’ll see nine computer generated images that are based on what your text prompt was.

You can take a look at some funny examples from the subreddit, /r/weirddalle. They include crazy things like a moai giving a Ted talk, the Marvel supervillain Thanos searching for his mom in a Walmart, and a game of connect four — except the entire thing is made out of cucumber.

While the AI tool might struggle with some creations, it’s still providing endless entertainment on social media. There’s quite a few Twitter accounts dedicated to sharing the tool’s creations, such as Dalle2 Pics.

You can play with the image generator at this link. Once you enter a prompt, just hit “Run.” If you get a “Too much traffic, please try again” error, just wait a few seconds and try again. Let your imagination run wild!