Governor Cuomo urges those unable to travel to get in-home vaccine

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since April, Onondaga County has teamed up with Nascentia Health to go into homes to ensure everyone had access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

You have to meet certain requirement to receive this service.

“Individuals who have barriers to access,” explained Nascentia Health Chief Clinical Officer Andrea Lazarek-LaQuay, “They’re not able to get to a pharmacy, they’re not able to go to the mass vaccination site or it’s contraindicated for them, certainly the county has made pathways for individuals to be vaccinated in the home.

Part of NY's vaccine distribution is ensuring no New Yorker is left behind.



If you are unable to travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NY has in-home vaccination assistance.



Learn more and get vaccinated:https://t.co/7Elxzb5OtP — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

At the moment, Lazarek-LaQuay said the team is not going into homes. That’s mainly because anyone who wanted one has been vaccinated. They administered 1,200 vaccines, and a majority of those that received them were people who were in-home and their care givers.

“We hit so many individuals early on with in home vaccinations that the demand for it has actually completely dried up at this point,” said Lazarek-LaQuay.

If you still need an in-home vaccination, they are able to assist you.

“Whether they’re working through the county or they contact us directly, we’re keeping a list of names because each vial has 10 doses in it and you have to use those doses within a certain timeframe,” Lazarek-LaQuay added, “So we’ll build up a list of names until we get enough or we’re close and we’ll go right out.”

While they try their best to conserve the vaccine they don’t want anyone to have to wait more than a couple of days. So if you are in need, they are able to help.

To make an appointment in Onondaga Count you can call Onondaga County you can call (315) 435-2362 between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call 211.



You can also send an email: covidvaccinations@ongov.net

If you live outside of Onondaga County visit the NYS at-home vaccination page.