SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – This weather lately is why we put up with our long winters. Get ready to enjoy fantastic summer weather in CNY as we kick off the weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As drier air builds in overnight behind a departing cold front, our skies begin to cool and it turns into one of those comfortable sleeping nights we’ve gotten accustomed to this summer.

WEEKEND:

Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending the Lynyrd Skynyrd show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night, a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the Boilermaker 15k in Utica Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

SATURDAY:

It’s breezy and refreshing Saturday with a good deal of sun as high pressure out of Canada slides in. This high is the center of a slightly cooler air mass. That means instead of the low to mid 80s of the past few days we are likely only in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler but still pleasant.

SUNDAY:

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too! Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy CNY!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Changes start to take place in our weather early next week. On Monday, southwesterly winds will lead to much warmer air heading our way. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us if temperatures touch 90 degrees in lower elevations including Syracuse.

While not as warm on Tuesday, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front leads to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.