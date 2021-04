SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were one of the people who received a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through clinic at Shoppingtown Mall last month there is an important change for your second dose of the vaccine.

Because of the chance of rain early next week, the Monday and Tuesday second shot clinics at Shoppingtown will now be held at the OnCenter in downtown Syracuse.

The clinics will be held Monday April 12 and Tuesday April 13.