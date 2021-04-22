If you see a low flying helicopter, it could be NYPA performing line work

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will be performing line work through the month of May. What does that mean? If you see a low flying helicopter, it could just be the installation of network lines.

NYPA will be doing work on transmission lines in Cayuga, Monroe, Onondaga, and Wayne counties through the end of May. During this time, a helicopter installing cable could be flying a mere 100 feet off the ground while performing the work. NYPA asks that the public stay away from crews while they are working for safety reasons.

