SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — iHeartMeda, which operates iHeartRadio stations across the country, posted a message on Tuesday saying they are creating a new organizational structure for its hundreds of stations across the country, including right here in Syracuse.
The company says they will be using its new technology in what they are calling “AI-enabled centers of excellence.”
Some local radio personalities have posted on social media that they no longer work for their stations, including Pat McMahon from Y94 and DJ Kobe from Hot 107.9.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rivalry for Packers-49ers dates back 25 years
- Allegiant Air adding 44 new routes
- WATCH: One more quiet day in central New York before Winter returns
- Officer Casey Placito named North Syracuse Officer of the Year
- iHeartMedia announces new organizational structure for its portfolio of radio stations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App