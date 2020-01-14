iHeartMedia announces new organizational structure for its portfolio of radio stations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — iHeartMeda, which operates iHeartRadio stations across the country, posted a message on Tuesday saying they are creating a new organizational structure for its hundreds of stations across the country, including right here in Syracuse.

The company says they will be using its new technology in what they are calling “AI-enabled centers of excellence.”

Some local radio personalities have posted on social media that they no longer work for their stations, including Pat McMahon from Y94 and DJ Kobe from Hot 107.9.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9