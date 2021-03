UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The International Joint Commission says it’s very unlikely Lake Ontario will severely flood this year.

Lake Ontario water levels are now below average for the first time in years, despite high outflows from Lake Erie. Due to a drier January and February, there is a low risk of flooding for this year. Because of the lower levels, the IJC says they will no longer deviate from Plan 2014, the water regulation plan that has been in place over the last four years.