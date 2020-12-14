Illegal drugs and handgun found during traffic stop in Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old and 16-year-old are facing charges after illegal drugs and a handgun were found in a car after a traffic stop.

On Sunday, just after 10:15 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office saw a car violating multiple traffic laws driving on Oswego Road in the Town of Clay. The officer pulled the car over and after speaking to the two people in the car, the officer smelled marijuana.

The car then took off to a nearby apartment complex, and Deputies followed. The car eventually stopped on Grampian Road and the suspects were taken into custody.

After a search of the car, illegal drugs, including cocaine and heroin, were found, along with marijuana, a large sum of cash, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

The driver, Diamon Jones, 22, and his 16-year-old male passenger have been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Jones was also issued several traffic tickets.