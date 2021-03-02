Illegal firearm and drugs found while Sheriff’s Deputies were serving warrant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested four people after a bench warrant was served to a sex offender who had failed to report a change in his address.

Jason Mason Jr.

Jason Mason Jr. 54, is a level II sex offender who had failed to notify authorities of his change of address, which is required by law. When Deputies executed a bench warrant at Mason’s residence, they found three additional people, along with cocaine, hydrocodone pills, suboxone, fentanyl, packaging materials, and a stolen 9 mm handgun.

In addition to the bench warrant charge, Mason, Ricardo Masse, 47, Kareem Hamilton, 38, and Assurborn Walker, 28, all of Syracuse, are all facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.