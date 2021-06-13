Illegal rifle found, man arrested, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest was made on Bellevue Avenue on Wednesday for illegal long fun possession, police said.

Officers were called to a domestic call involving a male who was being physical with his girlfriend, officials said. When they arrived they found the man arguing with the woman and the man was observed concealing an object under the bed.

Officials say information was obtained that the item was a gun and the male was detained. A search of the area revealed a loaded Bushmaster Carbon-15 rifle.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and charged.